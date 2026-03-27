The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 424 - Toward The Final MOTB

In this video I am returning again to maybe the most important topic for REAL Christians everywhere to fully understand which is the Mark Of The Beast. I have already produced many videos directly speaking about this MOST IMPORTANT END TIME ISSUE and I will be providing a list later in the video. The 200 year old Roman Catholic MARKING program effectively divides the Sheep from the Goats and the Wheat from the Tares. The Goats and Tares put their trust in MAN and his Satanic Medical practices. The Sheep and Wheat put their trust in the Lord Jesus Christ and his Word for wisdom about HEALTH and HEALING promised in the atonement. God doesn’t NEED doctors to Heal THROUGH. He HEALS directly those who come to him by FAITH and ASK him to do this. The VACCINE MARKING PROGRAM has been rolling out for a long time and has been getting more and more DANGEROUS as the Chemicals in the Vaccines have become more and more STEALTHY and POISONOUS. The Final INSTALMENT or INJECTION of this MOTB MARKING PROGRAM is soon to occur. We are now watching it come closer and closer. I have been WARNING about this for almost 6 years now. The Bible is absolutely clear that those who take the MARK will perish eternally. This is a VERY SERIOUS MATTER! We are now AT THE END of the age and getting this wrong will have DIRE and very FINAL ramifications for a person’s eternal destiny. Please understand the warnings from God and DO NOT GET THIS WRONG if you desire to be SAVED!





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