The Beast is Revealed

In this video I show the only office held on earth that has this incredible sphere of influence in the past and the present as well. There is none other like him. He has always rode upon the Whore of Babylon, and in the end will turn on her. Follow this journey with me through time. I start with the present, showing you a man who holds an office that's revered by the World like no other. Then we see all his efforts and how he is in the middle of everything. From ID2020 to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Government to partnering with the Rothschilds and getting ready with George Soros for the Great Reset. Visit my website at: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/vaxbeastmark Visit my blog at: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter

I've created a Blog Post on this topic: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter/post/prophecies-about-russia-attacking-the-usa-unfolding-now





