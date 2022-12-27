Create New Account
Glenn’s POWERFUL Christmas message 'You ARE George Bailey'
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


Dec 25, 2022

Everyone has the potential for George Washington’s greatness, Glenn says. But today, it’s time to think about a different George: George Bailey. In this clip, Glenn explains why we ALL have the capabilities to become ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’s’ George Bailey — someone who’s powerful not because of what he built, but because of the sacrifices he chooses to make for his family, his customers, and his town…even the sacrifice he made during his own moment of silence and depression. Living a life of honor, integrity, and humility, Glenn says, is what makes life wonderful. And we ALL have the capabilities to live that life.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtbNQ3EDnTo


Keywords
familychristmaslifecultureglenn becksacrificeswonderfulhonortownits a wonderful lifehumilityintegritycustomersgeorge bailey

