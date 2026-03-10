BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PASSIVE & RESIDUAL Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Keep Their BODY'S "Batteries" Fully-Charged!
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • Today

Shallow-dive video going over how to keep YOUR body's "batteries" fully-charged so you can be your very best self by maxing-out on the

"3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition)

as described at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop


To be able to control your schedule so U can be outside & earthing more & have the $ to drink high-quality h2o by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


BOOST ur Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% UVB vitamin D lamp by

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To get a discount on this & higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags & down, enter code

howtodieofnothing


Learn more @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To become a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out

https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v


Learn about Vit. D at any of

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminD101

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforIdiots

https://tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone

Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies


To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep


To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:

watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& view

https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes

OR

https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse


Pls forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to:

[email protected] & then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727 or cell: 305.297.9360 to ensure that your order ships out, ASAP, &/or that you get off to a fast start


To meet w/ me, I'm located @

7081 Environ Blvd

Apt 639

Lauderhill FL 33319

dial #711 for entry into elevator lobby

Keywords
vitamin dinfrared lightjohn ottcircadian rhythmsdr jack krusebeeswax candlescircadian biologychronobiologyhealth and light
Chapters

9:19End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FDA escalates recall of blood pressure drug amid carcinogen concerns—yet another failure in Big Pharma&#8217;s toxic empire

FDA escalates recall of blood pressure drug amid carcinogen concerns—yet another failure in Big Pharma’s toxic empire

Patrick Lewis
CIA&#8217;s Cold War Tick Experiments Examined Following New Allegations Linking Them to Lyme Outbreak

CIA’s Cold War Tick Experiments Examined Following New Allegations Linking Them to Lyme Outbreak

Morgan S. Verity
Analysis of Liver Detox Diet Claims: Scientific Review and Expert Perspectives

Analysis of Liver Detox Diet Claims: Scientific Review and Expert Perspectives

Coco Somers
The longevity molecule: How a common amino acid could rewrite the rules of aging

The longevity molecule: How a common amino acid could rewrite the rules of aging

Ava Grace
Study Reviews Potential Immune System Effects of Green Tea Consumption

Study Reviews Potential Immune System Effects of Green Tea Consumption

Coco Somers
Corn: A nutritious staple or hidden health risk?

Corn: A nutritious staple or hidden health risk?

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy