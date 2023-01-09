Red Biblical Wormwood-Planet x system object gives off red passing sky / REAL TALK+Bible Reading / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Jan 8, 2023

Today is now 1/8/ 23 i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video real talk with me to you all....In this video like the last one I made I had multiple issues trying to put the video together because at one point my main phone I used died then I had to delete a ton of space while also being not so comfortable making the video in the back seat of a hard seated car LOL, so if I'm tired, cold and unsteady like last video my deepest apologies. Though this video I am posting today the first half of the video I recorded earlier before midnight last night and then I recorded the rest later hours later on todays date the 8th of January 2023.. I'm showing more massive energy that hit earth both from the solar direction and from behind earth again... As the people who run the schumann resonance showing earth's pulse or earth's "heartbeat" as it's called tried blacking out most charts last night and yesterday to hide how bad the energy and radiation truly is that is slamming earth from multiple sources... You'll also see newer planet x/biblical Wormwood system footage caught by others as credited videos of theres are below.. In the USA I don't know state as of yet though in the USA a large planet x system spherical body you'll see that is reddish in color with a reddish atmospheric cloud tail it created in the atmosphere while passing. As said in the video I can't say it's wormwood/planet x but surely reminds me alot of it with the blood red color it gives off as the person who got it caught it in the south and southwest sky I believe as wormwood/the fiery red dragon/planet x comes up from the south ecliptic. I can't say what body it is for sure but an awesome catch. You'll see skies turned blood red again in Indonesia at night from red iron oxide dust falling from the twin sun planet x/wormwood/the destroyer/also called the fiery red dragon.. Also you'll see the horizon caught blood red by another man just driving in his car which is about how red I see my northeast almost nightly now as I have for the past 1 year plus though it's been heavier in my area, the red is stronger in my area. Though the man who saw red while driving he got it clearly glowing blood red from a planet x system body.... Plus more....also bible readings from me from 2 Peter chapter 3 And John chapter 14 in the bible. And I'm sorry the second sound clip of my voice sounds muffled I was in my garage with the heater amount up noisy and loud lol. So I do apologize. Might be best if wanna listen to use head phones.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you have time to do so.





Credited videos BELOW-

JohnnyLooks Overhead/ red planet x system body passing the skies- • A great Red Gig in the sky https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETU9sBCtpbc

@tuki74_channel 46/ red night sky Indonesia- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/swnIH6seYqY

Ant-Crane/ red skies on horizon while he is driving-

• red sky why, how ??? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyxcEy32018





