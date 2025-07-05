COMEDIAN SUFFERS VAX INDUCED BELL'S PALSY & EMERGENCY EYE SURGERY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 25, 2025 - https://www.instagramDOTcom/andrewdiceclay/p/DLVlL1nSKaX/
To My Long Island Fans…Sorry I Had To Postpone My Show Tomorrow Night At The Paramount Theater. Had To Have An Emergency Eye Surgery Last Night…But Don’t Youz Worry…Da Famous Face Of Fame Is Still Gorgeous And Will Be Just Fine!!! Da New Show Is December 6th…All Tickets That Were Bought Are Still Good…I Feel Bad About Postponing …I Was Looking Forward To Giving Youz A Great Show But We Will All Get Together 12/6 For Some Laughs !!! Lastly And Obviously Most Importantly…As You Can See From Da Pichure …Even At Da Hospital And In Da Uniform…I’m Still STUNNING !!!