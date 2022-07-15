Russia has Proposed Measures to Ensure the Transportation of Food to Foreign Countries. - 071522

On July 13, quadripartite consultations on the issue of unblocking Ukrainian ports for the export of agricultural products were held by UN representatives, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine in Istanbul.





▫️Russia has proposed measures to ensure the transportation of food to foreign countries, including Russian partners, and to prevent the use of these logistic chains for supplying the Kiev regime with weapons and military equipment.





▫️The proposals of the Russian Federation were supported by the participants of the consultations. In the near future, the work on the Black Sea Initiative final document will be completed.