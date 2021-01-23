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Did You Know They Are Adding SALT To Our Bottled Water?
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150 views • January 23, 2021
We talk about the consquences of adding salt to the water we drink. It can make a tremendous difference in how we act, think, and feel. It can cause confusion. It can cause mood problems. It makes you wonder if they knew all this before they started adding salt to the water.
I do something a little different in this one. I share a funny story. I hope you enjoy it. And yes, the picture says I have been in Hell...in the Cayman Islands. LOL
I do something a little different in this one. I share a funny story. I hope you enjoy it. And yes, the picture says I have been in Hell...in the Cayman Islands. LOL
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