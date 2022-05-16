COVID-19 vaccines are a "nuclear bomb" says Richard Urso, MD

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mRNA in the lipid nanoparticle found in the COVID-19 vaccines is a nuclear bomb notes Richard Urso, MD.
We are seeing mitochondrial damage in neural tissues in people who got a COVID vaccine notes Ryan Cole, MD.
We are seeing suppression of the immune system in people who got the COVID-19 vaccine notes Ryan Cole, MD.
We are seeing and increase in cancers in people who got the COVID-19 vaccine notes Ryan Cole, MD.
We are seeing [fast-growing] cancers in people who got the COVID-19 vaccine notes Ryan Cole, MD.
These COVID-19 vaccines (and all future mRNA vaccines) are dangerous vaccine notes Ryan Cole, MD.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News