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Pilots Die Due To Vaccine! ... Still Feel Safe Flying???
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306 views • October 17, 2021
Airlines are advising vaccinated passengers not to fly because of the high risk of blood clotting. And whats more concerning is it has now been confirmed that there are pilots dying due to vaccine side effects. Do you still feel safe to fly????
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