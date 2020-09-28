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LEGO CITY 60245 Police Monster Truck Heist - speed build
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2 views • September 28, 2020
This set features a crooks’ monster truck with magnetic arm, a toy bank building with magnetic safe, a police surveillance van and motorbike, plus police hero Tom Bennett and crook Big Betty minifigures.
We sell LEGO parts
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
We sell LEGO CITY Minifigures
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/city/
Funkorama by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100474
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
We sell LEGO parts
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
We sell LEGO CITY Minifigures
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/city/
Funkorama by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100474
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
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