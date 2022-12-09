Daily Word * 12.2.2022 * Show Me You Can Be Trusted

THE BASICS OF THE CHRISTIAN WALKhttps://www.bible-knowledge.com/the-basics/





Freedom adds to the joy My people live in, for sin always brings bondage and chains them to their shame and sinful desires. I desire My people would live free of those chains and tormenting desires of the flesh and I offer this to each of My children freely through the precious Blood of My Son Jesus.





If you will accept My help, resist the devil and lay down your sins even as your flesh suffers, I shall set you free from those desires for it is within My power to help you desire more of Me and My ways but with that comes a mighty power. You must show Me you can be trusted with My power before I will allow you to walk in it.





There are some who desire My power for the glory and promotion of their own names, not Mine. Some who desire it to promote "their" ministries. Do you not know children that all ministry is done in My Name and to glorify Me only? If you glorify yourselves, you are not ministering for Me at all, but for your own purposes and this I will not honor or bless.





Some of you wonder that I have not promoted you as you expect, or as I showed you in dreams and visions long ago. This is the reason - you have left the path of My love, of tending My sheep, to make a name for yourselves. You desire to make your name great in the earth. One who seeks their own cannot be trusted with My great power or anointing. You forfeit the destiny I have shown you if you continue on the pathway of pride for in serving yourself, you serve the Evil One and not Me.





You cry, 'Where yet is my promotion, Lord? Where are all the blessings you showed me?' The Evil One seeks to take those blessings, My child, and each time you give in to temptation and walk in his ways, you are giving them to him. It is not My choice for you. You choose your level of blessing with your response to each test, each tempting thought.





James 4:7





Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.





John 8:34





Jesus answered them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin.





Matthew 26:28





For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.





Isaiah 42:8





I am the Lord: that is my name: and my glory will I not give to another, neither my praise to graven images.