THE FOOD CRISIS HIDING BEHIND THE IRAN CONFLICT

Rising tensions tied to the Strait of Hormuz are sending shockwaves far beyond the battlefield, with global energy and fertilizer markets now under mounting pressure. Jefferey explores how disruptions linked to the Iran conflict are threatening critical supply chains that underpin modern agriculture, highlighting the fragile “just-in-time” global economy that millions depend on. With roughly one-third of the world’s fertilizer trade moving through this narrow passage, even minor instability is already translating into higher input costs and growing uncertainty for farmers worldwide.





Hear how rising oil prices and constrained fertilizer exports, particularly from major producers like Russia and China, are creating a ripple effect across global food production. As energy costs surge, so too do the expenses tied to planting, harvesting, and transporting crops, with staples like corn at the center of the impact. Because corn is foundational to the U.S. and global food system—affecting everything from cereals to livestock feed—any sustained price increase has the potential to cascade across nearly every aisle of the grocery store.





Compounding the issue, countries heavily reliant on imported energy are beginning to declare emergencies and prioritize domestic supply, signaling the early stages of a broader global resource squeeze. From Southeast Asia to Europe, tightening reserves and export restrictions are accelerating fears of prolonged shortages. At the same time, U.S. farmers are already adapting by shifting acreage away from fertilizer-intensive crops like corn toward alternatives such as soybeans—an early indicator of how geopolitical conflict can directly reshape agricultural strategy and output.





Framed through the lens of long-term economic and societal impact, they highlight a critical warning: when energy and fertilizer markets destabilize, food security is never far behind. As the Iran conflict continues to evolve, the risk of sustained inflation, disrupted harvest cycles, and global supply imbalances raises urgent questions about resilience, preparedness, and how quickly interconnected crises can escalate into worldwide consequences.