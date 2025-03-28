Roof Pool Water Cascades from Bangkok Skyscraper During Earthquake

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shocking Footage: Pool Water Cascades from Bangkok Skyscraper During Earthquake
A video from a rooftop pool in Bangkok shows water spilling over as the building sways during the powerful earthquake in Thailand. Residents can be seen quickly evacuating the area.
Oops, this video needed resizing, as so many foreign videos do. Cynthia