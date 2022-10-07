Is Donald Trump’s midterm advice working for Republicans?

Glenn Beck
Oct 6, 2022 What is former President Donald Trump urging Republicans to focus on as the midterms approach? CRIME. People are afraid to walk outside, he says. So, how is that advice faring so far for GOP candidates? In this clip, Glenn and Stu discuss some of the most contested midterm races: the races to pay attention to, what candidates are choosing to focus on, and how the matchups look so far…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEQtVwuPbJ4
