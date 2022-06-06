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Medvedev Issues Chilling Warning About Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
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445 views • June 06, 2022
Once again, a high-ranking Russian official issued a chilling warning that World War III has started and the world is racing toward a nuclear war. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said the four horsemen of the Apocalypse are already riding across the world. He also said our only hope is Almighty God.
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/6/22.
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/6/22.
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
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