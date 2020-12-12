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AMAZING Chlorine Dioxide legalized in Bolivia because of this Doctor. Here is her story. (English Subtitles)
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847 views • December 12, 2020
English translated story of how a Bolivian Doctor discovered ClO2 by using it to rid herself of chonic mouth lesions. Then, she took ClO2 to the streets of bolivia where thousands were dying in their homes. Her story is powerful and the influence of what she has done is rippling across the world. Is ClO2 a fake and toxic substance or did it help over 4000+ Bolivians (as well as the country as a whole) to recover successfully from Covid-19?
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