Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko criticized Donald Trump’s recent ultimatum to Russia, saying his approach lacks the caution and seriousness needed for real diplomacy.

“If he wants peace, he must get involved carefully, thoroughly. That’s not how politics is done,” Lukashenko said.

Adding:

Ukraine aims to end the war in 2025, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Sibiga in an interview with Finnish broadcaster Yle.

To make that happen, Sibiga is calling on Donald Trump to impose “crippling” sanctions on Russia—measures that would prevent Moscow from “fueling its war machine” and doing business with third countries. He singled out India and China for continuing to buy Russian oil.