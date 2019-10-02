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Is YouTube Giving Us All ADHD?
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9 views • October 02, 2019
Scientists are researching the effects that frequent social media use might be having on developing minds, and we're on the verge of colorful X-ray images, which might reveal more than their black and white predecessors
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