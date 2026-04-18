Qasrak base shrouded in thick smoke as US withdrew from Syria!

Footage shows a massive column of moving vehicles leaving Qasrak base, with a smoke-filled backdrop blanketing the base, where US and coalition forces are completing their withdrawal after 12 years of presence in Syria in what has been called “preventing the rise of ISIS.” Qasrak in the western Hasakah countryside in Syria, has been the largest and last remaining base hosting US troops in the country, and as of Thursday morning, the evacuation had been completed with the last convoy reportedly leaving the site, having begun on February 23. According to officials from both parties, US forces have completed the handover of all major bases in Syria, as part of a deliberate and conditions-based transition, adding that the US military will “continue to support partner-led counterterrorism efforts, which are critical to ensuring the lasting defeat of ISIS and strengthening regional security.” Now, the hardware convoy is reportedly en route to Jordan, another host to the US presence.

Local sources confirmed that after US troops evacuated the base, elements affiliated with YPG/SDF group burned some equipment inside the base facilities. Most of the remaining vehicles and other equipment had been destroyed before departure at the base, set on fire before the troop withdrawal, causing thick smoke to billow into the skies of Hasakah. Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement published by state news agency SANA that its forces took control of the Qasrak base following the formal departure of US-led coalition forces. The military base then came under the control of the Syrian army led by a former leader of HTS as a branch of Al-Qaeda, Ahmad al-Shara, known as Abu Mohammed al-Joulani, the figure behind the attack that ended President Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria. He today announced the exit of the last foreign bases in northeastern Syria, effectively ending the US ground presence that began in 2014.

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