Distributing Aid To Displaced Families Children & 2 Families Open Food Aid Boxes
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1036 followers
Follow
23 views • 10 months ago

Distributing Aid To Displaced Families Children & 2 Families Open Food Aid Boxes

Mera and Yazan Tube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2bDUEgkbFw


وزعت هدايا ملابس العيد علي النازحين في الخيم❤️فرحتهم بالعيد

Gifts of Eid clothes were distributed to the displaced people in the tents, making them happy about Eid


بنت غزة

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pv_9TmV1COU

Well, I received a variety of food packages from Saudi Arabia


Abu hamza

عائلة ابو حمزة

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PdmLDW-pnJQ


SanabelTurkiye

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DaHnpdJVO90


Al Safa and Al Marwa Association

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzyp25etQ_g



israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar
