Cybertruck explosion Death - outside Trump Hotel in Vegas - Driver Dead, & seven with minor injuries - part 3 of 4

Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas – one dead, seven injured - part 3 of 4 - next part 4 is a police spokesman.

ADDING UPDATE: THEN THE REST OF DESCRIPTION BELOW:

Matthew Leavelsberger, 37, who is believed to be the driver of the Cybertruck that exploded in Las Vegas, is listed on LinkedIn as a chief operating officer and former chief of intelligence for Special Forces.

Earlier it became known that a former US military man was also involved in the terrorist attack in New Orleans.

ABC even reports that the suspect in the Las Vegas bombing served at the same military base as the terrorist responsible for the attack in New Orleans.

The rest of video description:

One dead, seven injured in Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas – Police

Authorities are investigating a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday as a potential act of terror, ABC News reported.



The driver pulled into the hotel's valet area before the vehicle exploded , killing the driver and leaving seven bystanders with minor injuries, according to the media. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are working to determine the cause of the blast.

An official told the broadcaster that the vehicle contained fireworks-style mortars, and authorities are examining the motive behind the incident.