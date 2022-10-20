Create New Account
Agenda 21: How Will It Affect You? [MIRROR]
TruthParadigm
Published a month ago

A clean environment is important to us all. We have an obligation to maintain our resources and sustain our environment for future generations. Sustaining our environment has led us down the road to environmentalism. Then a strange thing happened. Environmentalism came to a fork in the road. While the rhetoric took one route, the agenda took another. Explore this topic and discover how Agenda 21 will affect you.


https://rumble.com/v1m06zi-agenda-21-how-will-it-affect-you.html


🧿 https://jbs.org/





Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,

But a false witness, deceit.


