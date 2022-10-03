FALSE FLAG PLANTED IN NORD STREAM PIPELINE - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220929/
This week on the New World Next Week: Nord Stream blows up after Biden and Nuland threaten it; the Canadian government scraps their ArriveCAN app tyranny...for now; and the GFANZ alliance is failing forward into global governmental regulation.