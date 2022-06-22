Ursula von der Leyen is directly responsible for the increase in food and energy price in the EU

Cristian Terhes.





Jun 20, 2022 Due to her utopian and nonfactual FitFor55 plan to combat carbon emissions, Ursula von der Leyen is personally responsible for the high increase in energy and food price in the EU!





"Emission must have a price that will change our behavior", she said in the European Parliament in 2019.





Ursula pointed out since 2019 that the purpose of this plan was not to combat carbon emissions, but to change our behavior.





This is one more proof that she is transitioning the European Union from a democracy to a tyranny. We witness under her leadership the Chinafication of Europe and the creation of a social-credit system, like in China.





We must all fight to keep EU an "read of freedom", not of restrictions and state control.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zj1yprOPjoo