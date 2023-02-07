Shedding by EMF? The Hydrogel sends the Frequencies to next person. Antidote: Iodine

Vax Hydrogel is Contagious? Iodine (Lugols/Nascent/Seaweed) protects the body against radiation poisoning including EMF. Detox from the spike protein with Ivermectin, NAC, EDTA & Iodine. Also MSM (methyl-sulfonyl-methane) and magnesium.

More on Radiation Protection/Detox: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthRadProtect.html

More on Ivermectin: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

FULL SHOW: SGT Report, Proof: The Agenda is a War Against God & His Creation - Hope & Tivon, May 2021. https://rumble.com/vu193f-the-agenda-is-a-war-against-god-and-his-creation-hope-and-tivon-mirrored.html

MIRROR: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5JqnXOmdSxY9/



