Promise of Nuclear Energy Stymied by Propaganda

Forty-five years ago today, Americans were fixated on a news story of a nuclear accident at Three Mile Island. Despite not a single person suffering “adverse effects” — not to mention dying — the media used sensational coverage to contribute to the misconceptions and irrational fear about one of the most efficient, effective, and safest sources of clean energy.





Also in this episode:





@ 11:30 | Damning internal files have been leaked about the association (WPATH) that provides standards for transgender-related procedures and protocol.





@ 22:18 | Satanists are suing a Memphis school district for making it difficult to have an After School Satan Club.





@ 33:08 | John Birch Society research manager Christian Gomez discusses good news on the Con-Con front.





