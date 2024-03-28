Create New Account
Promise of Nuclear Energy Stymied by Propaganda
The New American
Published 14 hours ago

Forty-five years ago today, Americans were fixated on a news story of a nuclear accident at Three Mile Island. Despite not a single person suffering “adverse effects” — not to mention dying — the media used sensational coverage to contribute to the misconceptions and irrational fear about one of the most efficient, effective, and safest sources of clean energy.


Also in this episode:


@ 11:30 | Damning internal files have been leaked about the association (WPATH) that provides standards for transgender-related procedures and protocol.


@ 22:18 | Satanists are suing a Memphis school district for making it difficult to have an After School Satan Club.


@ 33:08 | John Birch Society research manager Christian Gomez discusses good news on the Con-Con front.


Read “Three Mile Island Revisited.” https://thenewamerican.com/print/three-mile-island-revisited/_pdf/


Watch “U.S. Needs to Ratchet Up Natural Gas, Oil, and Nuclear Energy Sectors: Frank Lasee.” https://thenewamerican.com/video/u-s-needs-to-ratchet-up-natural-gas-oil-and-nuclear-energy-sectors-frank-lasee/


CLICK HERE to take action with the JBS’s “Support Rescinding New Hampshire’s Con-Con Applications” legislative alert. https://jbs.org/alert/rescind-new-hampshires-con-con-applications/

propaganda power nuclear satan club

