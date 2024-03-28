Promise of Nuclear Energy Stymied by Propaganda

Forty-five years ago today, Americans were fixated on a news story of a nuclear accident at Three Mile Island. Despite not a single person suffering “adverse effects” — not to mention dying — the media used sensational coverage to contribute to the misconceptions and irrational fear about one of the most efficient, effective, and safest sources of clean energy.
Also in this episode:
@ 11:30 | Damning internal files have been leaked about the association (WPATH) that provides standards for transgender-related procedures and protocol.
@ 22:18 | Satanists are suing a Memphis school district for making it difficult to have an After School Satan Club.
@ 33:08 | John Birch Society research manager Christian Gomez discusses good news on the Con-Con front.
RELATED
Read “Three Mile Island Revisited.” https://thenewamerican.com/print/three-mile-island-revisited/_pdf/
Watch “U.S. Needs to Ratchet Up Natural Gas, Oil, and Nuclear Energy Sectors: Frank Lasee.” https://thenewamerican.com/video/u-s-needs-to-ratchet-up-natural-gas-oil-and-nuclear-energy-sectors-frank-lasee/
CLICK HERE to take action with the JBS’s “Support Rescinding New Hampshire’s Con-Con Applications” legislative alert. https://jbs.org/alert/rescind-new-hampshires-con-con-applications/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.