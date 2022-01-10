© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
So I found this informative video by someone I was already following here on Brighteon and thought I would share it and also encourage everyone to check out his channel, he's got more interesting videos. I'm in the process of learning about and collating the information I have collected on chlorine dioxide so that I understand it, how it works, usage, dosages and amounts to use for purifying water and staying healthy so that when I need it, I already have such a good understanding that I will be able to instead of having to do the research and figure things out under less than ideal conditions. I encourage you to do the same.
--------------------------------------------
Here's how I make my own Chlorine Dioxide for warding off illness and cleaning offgrid water using inexpensive and readily available ingredients.
https://jimhumble.org/how-to-make-mms
Cahlen Lee's website: https://cahlen.org/making-chlorine-dioxide/
Follow Cahlen on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cahlen
He has a lot of survival, self-sufficiency videos that you might want to check out.