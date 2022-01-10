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Making Chlorine Dioxide
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4761 views • January 10, 2022
Not just good in knocking out the CONVIDS-1984 and a bunch of other nasty toxins that are constantly being dumped on us by the evil overlords but it's also used for water purification. I have stayed away from water purification tablets (going for filters and distillers instead) because without other evidence to the contrary I assume they are just full of more toxins or things that will kill my microbiome. After having heard about Chlorine Dioxide, thanks to the plandemic (that's one benefit!), and then recently realizing that a bunch of the water purification tablets were chlorine dioxide I am in the process of finding/comparing and stocking up on the chlorine dioxide based tablets for the dual purpose of staying healthy and purifying water. Win-win!

So I found this informative video by someone I was already following here on Brighteon and thought I would share it and also encourage everyone to check out his channel, he's got more interesting videos. I'm in the process of learning about and collating the information I have collected on chlorine dioxide so that I understand it, how it works, usage, dosages and amounts to use for purifying water and staying healthy so that when I need it, I already have such a good understanding that I will be able to instead of having to do the research and figure things out under less than ideal conditions. I encourage you to do the same.

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Here's how I make my own Chlorine Dioxide for warding off illness and cleaning offgrid water using inexpensive and readily available ingredients.

https://jimhumble.org/how-to-make-mms

Cahlen Lee's website: https://cahlen.org/making-chlorine-dioxide/
Follow Cahlen on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cahlen
He has a lot of survival, self-sufficiency videos that you might want to check out.
Keywords
chlorine dioxidediyrecipewater purificationmaking chlorine dioxide
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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