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Alain Bashung « Madame rêve » Francofolies 2008
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1 view • December 13, 2021
Quelques mois avant sa mort (14 mars 2009), le passage d’Alain Bashung sur la scène de Saint-Jean-d'Acre, le 11 juillet 2008, est resté gravé dans les mémoires des festivaliers des Francofolies 2008. Devant 10.000 spectateurs, le chanteur livre un véritable testament musical. "Ce soir-là, je me suis senti immortel", confiera-t-il, parlant de ce concert comme de son meilleur souvenir.
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJfohVpYECs
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Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJfohVpYECs
==================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
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