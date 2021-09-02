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Prime Minister Trudeau Afraid to Get Out of Bus - Canada
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490 views • September 02, 2021
Trudeau was Afraid to Get off the Bus
Blog/Canada
Posted Sep 1, 2021 by Martin Armstrong
Not going well for @JustinTrudeau apparently he was scared to get off the bus 😆 pic.twitter.com/oGwwIQKnj6
— Willow (@Willlow_Rose) September 1, 2021
We are winning. The election in September around the world are going to be critical. It would be so fantastic if Canadians stopped voting for these small parties and ban together to overthrow Trudeau once and for all.
armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/canada/trudeau-was-afraid-to-get-off-the-bus/
Blog/Canada
Posted Sep 1, 2021 by Martin Armstrong
Not going well for @JustinTrudeau apparently he was scared to get off the bus 😆 pic.twitter.com/oGwwIQKnj6
— Willow (@Willlow_Rose) September 1, 2021
We are winning. The election in September around the world are going to be critical. It would be so fantastic if Canadians stopped voting for these small parties and ban together to overthrow Trudeau once and for all.
armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/canada/trudeau-was-afraid-to-get-off-the-bus/
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