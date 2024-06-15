⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(15 June 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces continue to advance deep into the enemy defences. The AFU 71st Jaeger Brigade and the 125th Territorial Defence Brigade have been hit close to Volchansk and Ternovaya (Kharkov reg).

Russian troops have repelled seven counterattacks by assault detachments from the 36th Marine Brigade and the 13th National Guard Brigade.

The enemy losses were up to 350 troops, two tanks, three motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations.

▫️The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and defeated formations of 14th, 63rd, 116th mechanised brigades of the AFU, the AFU 117th Brigade and the 13th Brigade of the National Guard close to Sinkovka, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Dronovka, Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 495 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and nine motor vehicles.

In addition, during counter-battery warfare, two 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzers, one 155-mm British-made FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehicle have been hit.

▫️The units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved the position along the front line and also defeated manpower and hardware of 56th motorised infantry, 41st mechanised, 79th air assault, and 46th airmobile brigades of the AFU close to Elizavetovka, Kalinina, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Chasov Yar, Stupochka, and Gornyak (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops have repelled one counterattack of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU.

The enemy losses were up to 630 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, and five motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 self-propelled artillery system, one 155-mm AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, one 152 mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, four 122-mm D-30 howits, 2 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, one 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehic, & 1 US AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery station.

In addition, three AFU field ammo depots have been destroyed.

▫️The units of the Tsetr GOFs have improved the tact'l position & defeated formations of 47th & 110th mechd brigs of the AFU close to Vozdvizhenka, Novoaleksandrovka, Voskhod, Novopokrovskoye, and Yevgenovka (DPR).



Russian troops have repelled 5 counterattacks by assault detachments of 23rd & 24th mech'd brigs of the AFU.



The enemy losses were up to 320 troops, three infantry fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, three 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzers, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M102 howitzer.▫️The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have taken more favourable lines and also defeated manpower and hardware of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brig of the AFU, 102nd & 125th brigs of the AFU, and the 21st Brig of the Natl Guard near Novoukrainka, Neskuchnoye, Oktyabr (DPR) & Gulyai Pole(Zaporozhye reg).



The AFU losses were up to 140 men, 1 tank, 1 armoured fight vehicle, 3 motor vehics, 2 Polish-made 155-mm Krab SPd artill systs, & 1 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer.



▫️The units of the Dnepr GOFs have defeated manpower & hardware of formations of the 23rd Brigade of the Natl Guard near Vyshetarasovka and Dobraya Nadya (Dnepropetrovsk reg).



The enemy losses were up to 75 troops & 3 motor vehics.



In addition, US MLRS M142 HIMARS & M270 MLRS launchers, as well as 1 122-mm 2C1 Gvozdika SPd artill syst have been destroyed.



▫️OP'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops & Artill of the RU GOFs have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 106 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 54 unmanned aerial vehicles, four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, as well as 10 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles.



📊In total, 613 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 25,845 unmanned aerial vehicles, 529 air defence missile systems, 16,340 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,341 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 10,491 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,567 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.