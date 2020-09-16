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Original SHERLOCK HOLMES - "The Case of Lady Beryl" - Originally Aired October 25, 1954
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The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes
Episode - "The Case of Lady Beryl"
Originally aired October 25, 1954.
Lady Beryl admits to a crime she did not commit. Holmes not only reveals the true murderer, but Lady Beryl's motive for lying about the crime.
Credits
Produced and Written by Sheldon Reynolds
Directed by Jack Gage
Starring:
Ronald Howard ......................Sherlock Holmes
Howard Marion-Crawford .... Dr. John H. Watson (as H. Marion Crawford)
Archie Duncan ............. Inspector Lestrade
Guest Cast:
Paulette Goddard .......... Lady Beryl
Peter Copley .............. Lord Beryl
Richard Larke ............. Bobby (Sgt. Wilkins) (as K. Richard Larke)
Duncan Elliott ............ Ross
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Episode - "The Case of Lady Beryl"
Originally aired October 25, 1954.
Lady Beryl admits to a crime she did not commit. Holmes not only reveals the true murderer, but Lady Beryl's motive for lying about the crime.
Credits
Produced and Written by Sheldon Reynolds
Directed by Jack Gage
Starring:
Ronald Howard ......................Sherlock Holmes
Howard Marion-Crawford .... Dr. John H. Watson (as H. Marion Crawford)
Archie Duncan ............. Inspector Lestrade
Guest Cast:
Paulette Goddard .......... Lady Beryl
Peter Copley .............. Lord Beryl
Richard Larke ............. Bobby (Sgt. Wilkins) (as K. Richard Larke)
Duncan Elliott ............ Ross
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
LIFE COACHING FOR MEN: https://www.coachingbridges.wordpress.com [email protected]
Relationship Magic - Free eBook - https://bit.ly/2ZDutcW
Soulmate Embrace eBook with FREE gift - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
Be Prepared! DIY SANCTUARY - https://bit.ly/3k9VHjb
Keywords
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