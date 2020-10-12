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BREAKING: Local lockdowns 'have not worked' - Starmer
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21 views • October 12, 2020
Responding to Boris Johnson’s latest coronavirus announcement, Sir Keir Starmer says the PM’s local coronavirus measures imposed so far “have not worked” and has accused Boris Johnson of being “several steps being the curve and running to catch up.”
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