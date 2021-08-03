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Join the Crypto Church!
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32 views • August 03, 2021
Most Christians have spent their entire spiritual lives "hiding-out" in churches, never really understanding what God's greater purpose was for having them get together with other believers! Now is our chance to really "be the church" ... take it!
Scriptures: Ephesians 3 & 2 Thessalonians 2
Scriptures: Ephesians 3 & 2 Thessalonians 2
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