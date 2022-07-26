The Sequel To The Fall of The Cabal - Part 23 - WHISTLEBLOWERS ABOUT HOSPITAL MURDERS

FALL OF CABAL – Exposing A Worldwide Network Of Evil

Health care workers reveal how patients are being murdered in hospitals, and are labeled as covid deaths, in return for big money.

The following documentaries are part of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal, a world renowned series about the concealed worldwide network of evil, that controls most governments. The information revealed in these shocking documentaries is based on original video footage, official documents, and authentic testimonies. Everything can be verified. What is exposed by brave journalists is that the covid pandemic is a worldwide criminal operation.

View all the parts (23) of the Sequel of the Fall of the Cabal here: THE FALL OF THE CABAL https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/fc40c8cb-0b88-42a0-9d9e-7d2d78263479







