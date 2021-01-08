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The Truth About The NYC/NJ Terror Attacks
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48 views • January 08, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3419/the-truth-about-the-nycnj-terror-attacks
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3419-the-truth-about-the-nycnj-terror-attacks
On Saturday September 17th – three separate attacks rocked the United States of America.
New Jersey: An explosion from a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a garbage can sparked the cancellation of the Seaside Semper Five 5k Marine Corps charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey on Saturday morning. Three additional pipe-bomb type devices were also found near the boardwalk.
Minnesota: Eight people were injured at a St Cloud, Minnesota shopping mall during a stabbing spree by a man armed with a knife and dressed in a private security uniform.
New York: An explosion from a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a dumpster rocked the Chelsea neighborhood in New York City on Saturday evening - injuring at least 29 people, including an eight-year-old boy.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/NYC-NJ-Attacks
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3419/the-truth-about-the-nycnj-terror-attacks
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3419-the-truth-about-the-nycnj-terror-attacks
On Saturday September 17th – three separate attacks rocked the United States of America.
New Jersey: An explosion from a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a garbage can sparked the cancellation of the Seaside Semper Five 5k Marine Corps charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey on Saturday morning. Three additional pipe-bomb type devices were also found near the boardwalk.
Minnesota: Eight people were injured at a St Cloud, Minnesota shopping mall during a stabbing spree by a man armed with a knife and dressed in a private security uniform.
New York: An explosion from a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a dumpster rocked the Chelsea neighborhood in New York City on Saturday evening - injuring at least 29 people, including an eight-year-old boy.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/NYC-NJ-Attacks
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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