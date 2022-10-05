LIVE Q&A with Lynette Zang & Eric Griffin

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Streamed live October 5, 2022 Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=QA10052022&month=2022-10 or Call 877-410-1414 ______________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?QA10052022 🔔For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/ Viewer Questions:

Question 1: Lynette has often talked about an overnight financial reset. Why are assets such as checking and savings accounts devalued but not outstanding debt? Are retirement accounts such as an IRA or 401(k) also subject to the same devaluation?

Question 2: After the reset, will any debt still exist? Will those of us holding mortgages, car loans, credit card debt before the reset still have it after?

Question 3: How does raising rates, and having QE at the same time work? I believe this is what the BOE is currently doing.

Question 4: What do you think will happen with gold after the digital currency will be announced? 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _____________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research, Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🔒GET PROTECTED WHILE YOU CAN! 🔒 If you're not already in a protected position for The Global Reset, call us for your free strategy consult now: 877-410-1414 WHY ITM TRADING? If you want to know what to DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and complete financial reset? Yes, Gold and Silver, but what types, what dates? How much of each? What strategy? And what long-term plan?