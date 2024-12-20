Russian Leader Assassinated After Busting Adrenochrome Factory in Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Zelensky regime has reportedly launched an assassination campaign against senior Russian military officials—those exposing secret U.S. biolabs in Ukraine and liberating trafficked children from alleged adrenochrome child factories.
As the Kyiv regime braces for its inevitable defeat, those with forensic knowledge of the global elite’s shocking crimes and child trafficking networks are finding themselves in grave danger—marked as targets in a desperate bid to silence the truth.
With President Putin edging closer to blowing the entire operation wide open, the global elite in the West are panicking, fearing the hammer of justice is about to come crashing down.
Receive up to $7,500 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043
- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com
- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet
Mirrored - The People's Voice
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/