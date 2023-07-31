Create New Account
Authorities in Mali and Burkina Faso Issued a Joint Statement on the Situation in Niger, Where They Warned ECOWAS Against an Invasion
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
French Dialect Video. Authorities in Mali and Burkina Faso issued a joint statement on the situation in Niger, where they warned ECOWAS against an invasion and said an attack on Niger would mean an attack on Mali and Burkina Faso.

I'm adding that there are "Wagner" troops in Mali right now.  Cynthia

