© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Levin: NY CAUGHT Deleting Gov. Cuomo's Order that Obliterated Nursing Homes with Covid-19
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • September 02, 2020
Mark Levin has said it before, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a LIAR & he's covering up his tracks! Why didn't he use the medical ship that remained effectively empty in NYC, or the Jaavitz Center for COVID-19 medical treatments? "Federal guidelines" had NOTHING to do with it! On March 25 he ordered that nursing homes would be required to admit patients or were suspected to have ... or who had tested postive for COVID-19. And now that order has been "mysteriously" deleted from the NY Dept of Health website? WATCH more Mark Levin: https://blazetv.com/levin
► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu
► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/
► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://theblaze.com/newsletters
Connect with us on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/BlazeTV
http://instagram.com/TheBlazeTV
http://facebook.com/BlazeMedia
► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu
► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/
► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://theblaze.com/newsletters
Connect with us on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/BlazeTV
http://instagram.com/TheBlazeTV
http://facebook.com/BlazeMedia
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.