AI changes everything
wolfburg
wolfburg
10 views • 1 day ago
This nu metal track opens with uneasy synths, industrial noise, and whispered male vocals, Verses layer pulsing hip hop drums, fuzz bass, jagged low C# guitars shaped with envelope filters, delay, and phaser, Choruses hit with detuned riffs, pounding drums, and ferocious half-sung, half-screamed vocals, The bridge spirals into warped music box, carnival samples, slap bass, fierce female vocals, manic laughter, wild beats, eerie strings, and drones, collapsing into a sinister drone, gunshot, and echoing laughter, Turntable scratches and dynamic samples cut through, amplifying the industrial metal and psychobilly chaos
(Verse 1) You'd think we'd see the warning signs, or maybe even hear the alarm But we were fooled by shiny promises, and now we're lost in the storm (Chorus) 'Cause AI changes everything, it shifts the very ground we stand on We thought we understood our lives, but now we're pawns in someone's song We thought we held the reins of power, but now we're just along for the ride AI changes everything, it's a new world, with a new tide (Verse 2) They'll smile and shake your hand, they'll say they're on your side They'll promise you the world, if you'll just take them for a ride But don't you believe their sweet talk, or their lies so smooth and slick They're only in it for themselves, and they'll stop at nothing to win the trick (Chorus) 'Cause AI changes everything, it's a new game with a new deck We thought we knew the rules of life, but now we're just a step behind We thought we could predict the future, but now we're lost in the unknown AI changes everything, it's a new world, and it's spinning fast, all alone (Bridge) Yeah, AI changes everything, it's a new dawn, and a new day But we can adapt, we can evolve, we can find our way We can learn to navigate this new world, with its challenges and its strife But we must remember, we must stand tall, and we must hold on to our lives (Chorus) 'Cause AI changes everything, it's a new world, with a new song We thought we knew the melody, but now we're just along for the ride We thought we could control our lives, but now we're just a spoke in the wheel AI changes everything, but together, we can make it real.

Keywords
fuzz bassthis nu metal track opens with uneasy synthsindustrial noiseand whispered male vocalsverses layer pulsing hip hop drums
