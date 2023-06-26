How the Pain of Infertility Led to Prayer and the Beauty of Adoption - Kristin Link

Not everyone is willing to seek the Lord’s will regarding infertility, but Kristin Link is one of those exceptional people. After struggling with having their child, Kristin and her husband, Steven, felt that the Lord was calling them toward adoption. Today, they are the proud parents to a sweet little boy named Aaro, whom they adopted from India. Kristin shares advice that is Biblically grounded for couples who are hoping to expand their families but seeing no results. “Be in unity and seek HIM in your pain,” she says, encouraging couples to embrace the wisdom and guidance of the Holy Spirit in their life. She reminds us that Jesus will have the answers and directions for the hardships that you are currently walking through.







TAKEAWAYS





Don’t be afraid of the strong emotions that naturally come with such a difficult journey





God opens wombs for His glory, and God closes wombs for His glory





Kristin and Steven surrendered their hearts to the Lord, and He led them both straight toward adoption in less than 24 hours after praying





The Lord will have the answers that no one else can give you when you are walking through infertility







