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Cannon Hinnant, Mehki James, Secoriea Turner, Semaj Miller and countless other, what can be done
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73 views • August 15, 2020
#CannonHinnant #Mehki James #SecorieaTurner #SemajMiller #GoFundMe #AllLivesMatter
The father of five-year-old Cannon Hinnant says he has 'no idea' while the young boy was killed by their neighbor
North Carolina police charged Darius Sessoms, 25, with murder on Monday
Hinnant's family say the boy was riding his bike in front of his father's house in Wilson on Sunday when Sessoms approached and shot him in the head
The young boy's two sisters, 7 and 8, witnessed the shooting
Sessoms is their next-door neighbor and the families are said to have known each other for years
The family is shocked and say there was 'no bad blood' between them
Dad Austin said he had invited Sessoms over for dinner the previous evening
He claimed Sessoms had been alone in his car and looked troubled
Archived source: archive.ph/bddXm
Youtube: youtu.be/fUIcaITUccw
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/q4VLlLXyK9HT/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vlk03
Brighteon: brighteon.com/47aa6aed-93de-4b63-9cfb-45f285dccdd6
The father of five-year-old Cannon Hinnant says he has 'no idea' while the young boy was killed by their neighbor
North Carolina police charged Darius Sessoms, 25, with murder on Monday
Hinnant's family say the boy was riding his bike in front of his father's house in Wilson on Sunday when Sessoms approached and shot him in the head
The young boy's two sisters, 7 and 8, witnessed the shooting
Sessoms is their next-door neighbor and the families are said to have known each other for years
The family is shocked and say there was 'no bad blood' between them
Dad Austin said he had invited Sessoms over for dinner the previous evening
He claimed Sessoms had been alone in his car and looked troubled
Archived source: archive.ph/bddXm
Youtube: youtu.be/fUIcaITUccw
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/q4VLlLXyK9HT/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vlk03
Brighteon: brighteon.com/47aa6aed-93de-4b63-9cfb-45f285dccdd6
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