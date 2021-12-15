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Efecte secundare - conectarea prin Bluetooth - in urma vaccinarii cu Astrazeneca
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2 views • December 15, 2021
Bun venit in viitorul Distopian, in IOB (Internet of Bodies = Internetul Trupurilor) si in IOT (Internet of Things = Internetul Lucrurilor). Fiinta umana, odata Cununa Creatiei Dumnezeiesti, "multumita" "vaccinurilor" este acum doar un dispozitiv sau doar o alta rotita in Sistemul Satanic Planetar.
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