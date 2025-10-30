'The Great Fraud' * of a democracy + how to Expatriate from under Babylon

With a positive Birthright for an unincorporated government a position as Marshal @ Arms functions as a peacekeeper. Therefore, one's 'arms' are that of 'the Word' & educating.

I recognize Anna Maria Riezinger as Fiduciary for The American Federation because she has fulfilled that role far more completely than any other fiduciary on the Planet. Biblically: "Thy shall know them by their Fruits.",

Yet, I've heard some label Anna "a fraud" because she wasn't elected!

I agree Dennis, The Arizona State Coordinator, may have done 25-30% of petty acts "the New-be Coup group" has made claim! (Some Coup-ers have functioned verbally within The Assembly less than a year!) However, I'll also say: It does not matter. In a sense, Dennis can't resign his position because he is part of The American Federation. Resigning would be like abandoning his Post in the military! It could be considered "Going AWOL!"

Realize a bigger Picture: Being an American State National (ASN) allows one the most freedom, yet also you must maintain the highest degree of self-responsibility... that of self-governing.

In the same light, being a 928 papered hat-wearing Arizona State Citizen also locks you into a type of post/hat where you are no longer as free as an ASN. You have additional responsibilities that you need to maintain.

Anna answered one of the Coup with:

Date: Oct 27, 2025

Subject: Dennis Knill Unilaterally Dissolves Arizona Assembly

"The counties are not the main focus of our efforts at this time. If you would spend a small amount of the effort you expend at trying to tear Dennis and The Arizona Assembly down in supporting the effort instead, you could easily and positively impact the whole process instead of constantly causing disruption, which is why the whole thing got busted down and rebuilt without you. There are two ways to respond --- either stop griping and start working in a positive way, or accept time out.

Just the fact that you compiled this huge (67 page) federal-style complaint is evidence against you and against your mindset and intent. Accusing everyone else of "lying" is also a hallmark of that whole way of thinking and living. The rest of us are coming OUT of Babylon, not trying to drag it and its way of doing things with us."

#5592. International Public Notice: Our Office of the Fiduciary http://annavonreitz.com/officeofthefiduciary.pdf

Example of remedy: "Expatriating from Babylon:"

The Motor Vehicle Division due to Congressional finding "Inexpedient to legislate" has the sole chance to make history by giving the public again the choice of the Sovereign Remedy, to travel without restrictions.

This remedy was passed in the form of the Expatriation Act of 1868 the day before the passage of the [voluntary enslaving] 14th Amendment. This exempted one as a sovereign just like those "Elite" sovereigns who OWN & run the service providing WORLD CORPORATION.

"President John Kennedy wasn't fighting money, he was fighting control through debt.

He understood that whoever issues the currency writes the laws/codes/statutes behind the laws.

The SYSTEM didn't just remove him.

It removed the idea that sovereignty could be printed by the people, for the people." The ELITE owners (see cover photo regarding one Lauri Lane) of The One World Corporation via commerce-CONTRACT-licenses own the 'Wards of THE STATE' via their status as legal WARDs pledging* to pay a fraudulent-based* debt.

* "Every traffic ticket issued in America today is not merely a civil or criminal citation — it is the creation of a financial instrument, fraudulently traded through Treasury and securities markets. Police sergeants across the country have become enforcers of a hidden revenue scheme, usurping the law and violating their oaths. Instead of serving the people, they serve the balance sheets of courts, municipalities, and financial clearinghouses. For this reason, every police sergeant participating in this racket should face arrest for constructive fraud, impersonation of lawful authority, and acting as debt collectors for a foreign financial cartel.

In reality, traffic courts exist to generate financial paper.

Every citation functions as a bond, an instrument backed by your signature, converted into a negotiable security.

Courts, acting as fiscal agents, bundle and transmit these securities through entities like the DTCC (Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation) and Treasury accounts, creating hidden revenue streams.

• Congressional admissions: Under 31 U.S.C. §§ 9301–9308, courts may handle “bonds” and surety obligations.

• Commercial law reality: Every ticket is monetized, securitized, and traded, even though no lawful debt exists.

• People’s blind spot: Defendants are never told their citation became an asset in international trade/trafficking.

The fraud works because the process is hidden in plain sight. Once a traffic ticket is issued, the system converts it into a commercial paper transaction under the Uniform Commercial Code."