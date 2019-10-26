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Pt1, Procuring the County Notary by the Jural Assembly in your Nation-State
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23 views • October 26, 2019
Every State has been missing their Jural Assembly. And each State has been missing the Office of County Notary. The County Notary is the Land Office that operates as the local and State judge. This was and is also called a Justice of the Peace. This County Notary oversees the Federal Circuit Courts that are also our Peoples courts.
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