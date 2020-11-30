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Trump caravan TikTok video goes viral IT GOES ON FOR MILES!!!
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204 views • November 30, 2020
To see other videos from Kilawhale58 go to TikTok (I do not know him just spreading it in other avenues to get it seen by more) theirs absolutely NO WAY BIDEN COULD HAVE EVEN CSME CLOSE LET SLONE BEAT ❤️🤍💙TRUMP💙🤍❤️
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