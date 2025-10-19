How The Vaccines are Breaking Down the Body by Dr. Richard Fleming

::::Dr Richard Fleming PhD, MD, JD ,2021 video,see the virus as the smallest parasite, it will make more sense

Dr. Richard M. Fleming is a Nuclear and Preventive Cardiologist, born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa, USA. He attended the University of Northern Iowa and has degrees in Physics, Biology, Psychology and Chemistry. He attended the University of Iowa College of Medicine, Creighton University and the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. In addition to training in Cardiology he has special Certifications in Positron Emission Tomography. He was Board Certified in Internal Medicine in 1990 and Nuclear Cardiology in 1996. He developed both the Unified Theory of Vascular Disease establishing 'Inflammation” as the cause of coronary and peripheral vascular disease and the Quadratic Blood Flow Equation for Coronary Flow Reserve in the early to mid-1990s. He has published more than 50 papers in peer review medical journals, over 50 presentations at scientific conferences throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia, has authored 8 chapters in Medical Textbooks and written 3 independent books on Health Care. He has served as Faculty and a Professor at various Universities and in 2003 received a Physician of the Year award.

all vaccines were-are harmful to your health leading towards suffering and death

You can Support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform) by taking care of yourself,friends or family using one of the best products on the market for your Health at the Brighteon Store on my Channel.