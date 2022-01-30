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COVID: Pandemia
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120 views • January 30, 2022
Short video review of Pandemia by Alex Berenson, a highly critical account of the COVID pandemic and pandemic response.
References:
Written review: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/book-review-pandemia-by-alex-berenson/?fbclid=IwAR0OdRBd-be5OZwI_jSn46QPyaEGVqTZz8JvEVmQRc1rLS0Wbuf7zWpsXi0
Alex Berenson Substack: https://alexberenson.substack.com/
Martin Kulldorff Deleted: https://brownstone.org/articles/kulldorff-deleted-famed-epidemiologist-and-early-opponent-of-lockdowns-banned-by-linkedin/
https://www.engadget.com/2009-07-17-amazon-remotely-deletes-orwell-e-books-from-kindles-unpersons-r.html
Pfizer/ADM Citric Acid Conspiracy: https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/3-540-34222-2_5
Fraud and the Pharmaceutical Industry: https://documents.uow.edu.au/~bmartin/dissent/documents/health/pharmfraud.html
https://thebulletin.org/2021/08/how-covid-19s-origins-were-obscured-by-the-east-and-the-west/
Roll of MRI in the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16400831/
Antinuclear antibody test for lupus: https://www.lupus.org/resources/the-antinuclear-antibody-ana-test
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BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
References:
Written review: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/book-review-pandemia-by-alex-berenson/?fbclid=IwAR0OdRBd-be5OZwI_jSn46QPyaEGVqTZz8JvEVmQRc1rLS0Wbuf7zWpsXi0
Alex Berenson Substack: https://alexberenson.substack.com/
Martin Kulldorff Deleted: https://brownstone.org/articles/kulldorff-deleted-famed-epidemiologist-and-early-opponent-of-lockdowns-banned-by-linkedin/
https://www.engadget.com/2009-07-17-amazon-remotely-deletes-orwell-e-books-from-kindles-unpersons-r.html
Pfizer/ADM Citric Acid Conspiracy: https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/3-540-34222-2_5
Fraud and the Pharmaceutical Industry: https://documents.uow.edu.au/~bmartin/dissent/documents/health/pharmfraud.html
https://thebulletin.org/2021/08/how-covid-19s-origins-were-obscured-by-the-east-and-the-west/
Roll of MRI in the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16400831/
Antinuclear antibody test for lupus: https://www.lupus.org/resources/the-antinuclear-antibody-ana-test
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
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