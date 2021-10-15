Former Kansas State Trooper Dr Greg Evensen's Speech In Oklahoma (2009) Warning Us About Mandatory Vaccination & The New World Order

Former Kansas State Trooper Dr Greg Evenson's Speech In Oklahoma (2009) Warning Us About Mandatory Vaccination & The New World Order



In the 2009 video, Evensen details a sinister government plan to force vaccinations:



I have been told by state troopers across the country there will be roadblocks... people [will have to] prove by papers that they've been inoculated... a nurse told me she has seen a semi tractor-trailer pull up and unload scores of cases of metal bracelets... on top is a chip that will contain all kinds of information about you.



Standing in front of a sign that reads 'No King but Jesus,' he tells an audience that they will have:



... a choice between slow homicide or slow suicide. You choose the poison: They're either gonna kill you with the injection or you go up and say sure, I just want be able to go where I want to go and take it, and that's suicide.



He later retracted his statements under duress. They relentlessly attacked this man.



#GregEvenson #NWO #NewWorldOrder #MedicalTyranny #BigPharma #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineMandates #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion



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